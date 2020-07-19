Analysts Anticipate First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.24. First Hawaiian posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.14 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

FHB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point upgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela bought 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $48,922.30. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 51.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHB opened at $15.89 on Thursday. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

