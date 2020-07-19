TD Securities Increases Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target to $110.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGEAF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

CGEAF stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $65.65 and a 12-month high of $90.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.09.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.