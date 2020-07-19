-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) to post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexa Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.21). Nexa Resources posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 386.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nexa Resources.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $442.01 million during the quarter. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 29.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,831,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $3,703,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Nexa Resources by 146.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the period. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEXA opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexa Resources (NEXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.