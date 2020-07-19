Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.87% from the stock’s previous close.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 31.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Tc Pipelines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

