Brokerages Expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) will post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.57. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

NYSE NTB opened at $24.63 on Thursday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.