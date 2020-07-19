Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) shot up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.57 and last traded at $36.34, 301,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 478,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARVN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 8.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 171.74%. The company had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $60,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Arvinas by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $6,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

