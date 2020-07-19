Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Up 5.4%

Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.56, 446,420 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 229,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $177.35 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Connect stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.29% of Steel Connect worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

