Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLP. ValuEngine upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Global Partners from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Global Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Global Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of GLP opened at $9.19 on Friday. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $312.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Global Partners had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 27,807 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $266,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global Partners by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Partners by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

