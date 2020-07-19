Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $78.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

PNW opened at $82.52 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

