PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PG&E in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.77.

NYSE PCG opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -0.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. PG&E had a negative net margin of 42.53% and a positive return on equity of 27.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in PG&E by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 553.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in PG&E by 1,272.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PG&E by 24.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

