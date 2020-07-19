Morgan Stanley Cuts ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $68.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

OGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

ONE Gas stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.32.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.40 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 130.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 173.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 238.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

