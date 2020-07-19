NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Cut to $53.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NRG. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NRG opened at $33.72 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,418,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,395 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,344,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after buying an additional 2,424,235 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,719,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,346,000 after buying an additional 1,092,587 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,724,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,963,000 after acquiring an additional 695,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,208,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,977,000 after acquiring an additional 690,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

