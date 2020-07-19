J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.60% from the company’s current price.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.37.

JBHT stock opened at $136.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.68. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $138.76.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Shelley Simpson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,560 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,503,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

