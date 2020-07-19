Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) PT Raised to $28.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HASI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 26.82, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $39.91.

In other news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $548,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $290,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,245.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,264,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

