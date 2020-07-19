Morgan Stanley Increases First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $38.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 37.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FSLR. Cfra cut shares of First Solar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. First Solar has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 152.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. First Solar had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $379,219.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,802.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,654 shares of company stock worth $1,466,458. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 10,102.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,195 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in First Solar by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,849 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in First Solar by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,838 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

