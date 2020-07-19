FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $47.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FE. Barclays dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,291,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 133.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 223.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 157,470 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

