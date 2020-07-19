Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ES. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.07.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.32. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,425,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,738,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,839 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,198,000 after purchasing an additional 740,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,627,000 after purchasing an additional 104,923 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,306,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,033,000 after purchasing an additional 94,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

