Morgan Stanley Increases Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $107.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ETR. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.31.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $100.44 on Friday. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.37.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Entergy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,771,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

