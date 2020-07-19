Morgan Stanley Boosts Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $69.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s previous close.

EIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $56.36 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.18.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 46,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Edison International by 24.5% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 20,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Edison International by 11.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Edison International by 5.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

