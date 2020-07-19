Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DUK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,996,454,000 after purchasing an additional 403,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Duke Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,105 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,386,000 after buying an additional 36,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,066,000 after buying an additional 130,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

