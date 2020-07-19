CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $58.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.97.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE CMS opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $149,969.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $99,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,418.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $449,511. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,232.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 420.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.