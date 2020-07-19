Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) PT Raised to $47.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Avangrid has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

