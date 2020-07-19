American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) PT Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.89.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.