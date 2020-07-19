Morgan Stanley Increases TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $28.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.27.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPIC opened at $27.60 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.18 million, a PE ratio of -250.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 41,818 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $887,377.96. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $540,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $187,751 and have sold 125,000 shares valued at $2,680,500. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.