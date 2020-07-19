CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) PT Raised to $50.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities lowered CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.48 million, a P/E ratio of 766.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.89%. CEVA’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 237.4% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 131,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 92,391 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,755 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,001 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

