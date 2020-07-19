Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Lowered to $66.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Spire from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra dropped their price target on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.70.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. Spire has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $715.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Spire by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

