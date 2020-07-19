Morgan Stanley Trims Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Target Price to $34.00

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 73.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. Vistra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 10,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,199.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Vistra Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 48.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 288.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

