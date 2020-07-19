Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.
Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 35.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 30,419 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $14,858,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $590,000. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.
