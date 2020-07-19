Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 35.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 30,419 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $14,858,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $590,000. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

