Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.08, approximately 741,933 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 694,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

GSS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $4.70) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

