Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Trading 6.6% Higher

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.08, approximately 741,933 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 694,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

GSS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $4.70) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Global Partners Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays
Global Partners Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays
Pinnacle West Capital PT Raised to $78.00
Pinnacle West Capital PT Raised to $78.00
PG&E PT Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley
PG&E PT Raised to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley Cuts ONE Gas Price Target to $68.00
Morgan Stanley Cuts ONE Gas Price Target to $68.00
NRG Energy Price Target Cut to $53.00
NRG Energy Price Target Cut to $53.00
J B Hunt Transport Services PT Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley
J B Hunt Transport Services PT Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report