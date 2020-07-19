Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.63 Million

Analysts expect that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report sales of $321.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $338.00 million and the lowest is $300.10 million. Nutanix posted sales of $299.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $318.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.53 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $224,633.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,130.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 8,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $190,023.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,785 shares of company stock worth $1,127,909. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Nutanix by 60.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 347.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.99. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.