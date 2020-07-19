Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $143.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

SRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.94.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $124.81 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.88 and its 200 day moving average is $132.22. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

