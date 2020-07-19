OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
NASDAQ OPTN opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.79. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $11.66.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 643,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 39.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,437,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 403,401 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 87,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 82,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.
About OptiNose
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.
