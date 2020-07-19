OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $5.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.79. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.03. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 209.89% and a negative net margin of 295.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 643,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 39.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,437,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 403,401 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 87,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 82,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

