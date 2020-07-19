$9.06 Million in Sales Expected for Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) to report sales of $9.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.17 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $6.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $35.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.10 million to $37.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $49.77 million, with estimates ranging from $39.02 million to $69.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 165.86% and a negative net margin of 62.65%.

CTSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytosorbents currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $409.90 million, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 0.57. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

In other Cytosorbents news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 51.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 43.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

