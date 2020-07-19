Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Raised to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of SO opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.42. Southern has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.08.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.