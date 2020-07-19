Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 540,285 Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 540,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Spirit Airlines worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,820,000 after purchasing an additional 284,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 67,564 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at $1,012,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 107.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 113,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Value Advisers LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at $1,337,000.

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $771.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAVE. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

