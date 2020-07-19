Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,386 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in XP were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in XP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

XP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:XP opened at $42.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49. XP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $50.63.

XP (NYSE:XP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $391.79 million for the quarter.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

