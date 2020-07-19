Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 7,128 Shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 44,189 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 185,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.33. Dynex Capital Inc has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $20.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.72 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 118.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on DX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

