Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $726,000 Stock Position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. (NYSE:JDD) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JDD. Proequities Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE JDD opened at $7.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fd. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $11.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

