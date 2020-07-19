Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 5,717 Shares of First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,141 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of First Community Bankshares worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 159.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $21.09 on Friday. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $373.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $35.23 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

