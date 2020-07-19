Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.48% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGDM opened at $33.76 on Friday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.35.

