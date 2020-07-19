Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,441 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 540.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Green Dot by 46.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Green Dot by 19.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,893.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 12,806 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $512,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,655 and have sold 42,040 shares valued at $1,953,042. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $52.52.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Green Dot had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDOT. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

