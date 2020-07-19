Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,440 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of Antares Pharma worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Antares Pharma by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

ATRS opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.01. Antares Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.95 million, a PE ratio of 138.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $33.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Antares Pharma Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.