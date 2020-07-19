Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 8,019 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) by 882.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 9,758.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 62,161 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 989.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

BNDW stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $82.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

