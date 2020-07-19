Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Interface worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Interface by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 898,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interface by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 52,390 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Interface by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Interface by 17.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Interface by 654.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 118,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 102,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TILE. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Interface from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their target price on Interface from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of TILE opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.84. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.13 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 31.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. Interface’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.