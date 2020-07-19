Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 10,634 Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,382 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,634 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SONA. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 291,640 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at $2,389,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at $1,130,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 232,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 87,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,409 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SONA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SONA opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $213.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 20.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

