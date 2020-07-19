Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $686,000 Position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,872 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 438,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 155,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 49,353 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 975,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 433,472 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 44,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 533,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 263,200 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMO. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

IMO stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

