Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of Ooma worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ooma Inc has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Ooma Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OOMA. ValuEngine downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Ooma from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 24,000 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 18,161 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $322,720.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,684 shares of company stock worth $869,894. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.