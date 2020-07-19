Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of Community Health Systems worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 292,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 592.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,766,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

CYH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.71.

CYH opened at $3.67 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

