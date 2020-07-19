Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 80,936 Shares of Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 222.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,936 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTIL. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 482.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

DTIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Friday, June 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.73. Precision BioSciences Inc has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

