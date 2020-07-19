Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Cars.com worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth $63,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cars.com by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARS shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

NYSE:CARS opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. Cars.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 203.76%. The business had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

